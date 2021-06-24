Atwima-Kwanwoma residents stage protest over poor road infrastructure

The bad state of the roads in Atwima-Kwanwoma

Source: GNA

The chiefs and people of some communities in the Atwima-Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region have called on the government to fix the deplorable road network in the area.

They expressed worry over the delay by some construction firms in executing the projects on schedule.



Nana Afriyie Takyi, the Odikro of Atwima-Takyiman, addressing a press conference at Takyiman, said some of the contracts went as far back as 2018.



“The lukewarm attitude to work by the contractors has left in its wake the dusty roads we are seeing today,” he said.



He said the development had come with its environmental-health challenges, saying many of the people, especially those working close to the roads, had begun contracting varied respiratory diseases.

The most affected communities included Boko, Foase, Twedie, Trabuom, Ohwimase and Takyiman, and Nana Takyi.



Meanwhile, the assembly members of the affected communities had threatened to mobilize their people for a series of demonstrations to back their demands.



They are urging the government to speed up the processes for the construction of the abandoned roads to enhance socio-economic activities in the District.