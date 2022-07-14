Atwima Nwabiagya South MCE, assembly expose man for claiming ownership of a community mining scheme

Some members of the Assembly

Source: Nana Peprah

The Municipal Chief Executive of the Atwima Nwabiagya South Assembly, Hon. Michael Amoah Awuku together with the Municipal Assembly has exposed one Bernard Amofa Juantuah for claiming himself to be the owner of a Community Mining Scheme at Adankwame within the municipality.

In a press statement signed by the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Michael Amoah, the ownership and unsubstantiated claim by Mr. Amofa, a purported politician, was never true.



The assembly further disclosed in the release that the scheme that was duly inaugurated by the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources on Thursday, 30th June, 2022 was exclusively engineered by the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipal Assembly with no hand of Mr. Amofa Juantuah neither as one of the company's Directors nor a share-holder.



According to the assembly, it is very shocking to hear Mr Juantuah purporting to be the owner of the scheme.



"Documents available so far do not link the said Amofah to the mining scheme whatsoever", The assembly said in the release.

Attached is a copy of the release, pictures and documents to prove the assembly's current claim.







PRESS RELEASE



FALSE CLAIM OF OWNERSHIP OF ADANKWAME COMMUNITY MINING SCHEME:

The attention of the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipal Assembly has been drawn with grave concern to an unsubstantiated claim by one Bernard Amofa Juantuah to be the owner of the Adankwame Community Mining Scheme at Adankwame in the Municipality.



The Five Hundred (500) acre land is classified under the Community Mining Scheme and duly registered and approved by the appropriate state Agencies.



The scheme that was duly inaugurated by the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, on Thursday, 30th June, 2022 was exclusively engineered by the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipal Assembly with no hand of Mr. Amofa Juantuah neither as one of the company's Directors nor a shareholder who is purporting to be the owner of the Scheme.



Documents available so far do not link the said Amofah to the mining scheme whatsoever.

In the light of the above, we find it difficult to appreciate why he would mischievously visit the ground during the launching, take pictures and post the same on social media to claim ownership of the project.



We wish to state with emphasis his purported claim on Facebook to have secured the scheme in fulfillment of his promise to secure employment for his constituents are palpable lies calculated to deceive his so-called constituents and cause disaffection for my Member of Parliament and my good self.



How the said Amofah managed to get onto the dais and the manner in which the pictures he took at the function found themselves on various social media platforms fit him for a modern-day Ackah Blay-Miezah.



Looking at the pictures and after talking to the chiefs, it has become obvious that he came there for a photo opportunity for propaganda purposes because none of those in charge of the operations at the mine knew him nor had made contact with him before.

We, therefore, urge the public to treat the action of Mr. Juantuah as a propaganda tool and treat same with the contempt it deserves.



Thank You.



SIGNED: HON MICHAEL AMOAH AWUKU



(MUNICIPAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE)