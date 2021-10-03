Atwima Nwabiagya’s Assembly endorses Akufo-Addo's MCE on 2nd attempt

President Akufo-Addo released nominations for MMDCE positions weeks ago

The incumbent Municipal Chief Executive for Atwima Nwabiagya Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region Michael Amoah Awuku has been finally endorsed after a failed initial attempt.

In the first meeting held last week for the Assembly to vote on him, the nominee failed to secure the necessary two-thirds of the overall votes which called for the second confirmation date after 10 days.



This development is not new to Michael Amoah Awuku as in his first confirmation during the first term of President Akufo-Addo in 2017, it took two rounds of voting to confirm him.



For the second round of voting on Friday 1st October 2021, Mr. Amoah Awuku secured almost 75% of the votes.



The total number of Assembly members eligible for voting was 31. After getting 19 votes in the first round of voting, this time around, the MCE nominee gained 4 more votes to clock 23 YES votes, representing 74% whiles 8 voted NO representing 23.8%

The 2nd vote saw many Nwabiagya dignitaries lending support. It included Hon John Hawkson Anane, Presiding Member of the Assembly, Mr I.K. Acheampong, Atwima Nwabiagya Municipal Co-ordinating Director, Hon Kwabena Senkyiren, Ashanti Regional Minister’s representative & Ashanti Regional NADMO Director, Hon Benito Owusu Bio, Dep Min of Lands & MP for Atwima Nwabiagya North Constituency, traditional leaders and other dignitaries were present.



MCE ‘elect’ Michael Amoah Awuku thanked the Almighty God and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and gallant Assembly Members for the support and endorsement.



Earlier, the Atwima Nwabiagya Constituency Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) passionately appealed to Akufo-Addo as a matter of national interest to maintain Michael Awuku Amoah “to continue to champion a good cause towards the developmental of the area.”



It appears the President listened to them after all.