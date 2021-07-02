Audit Service staff who helped Domelevo in the Kroll case demoted and transferred

Daniel Yaw Domelevo

• Daniel Domelevo is unhappy about the state of the Ghana Audit Service

• He disclosed that some staff who helped him in the Kroll and Associate case have been demoted and transferred



• Domelevo was forced by the president to retire



A former Auditor-General (A-G) says some staff of the Ghana Audit Service, who helped him in prosecuting a case against the former Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo in the Kroll and Associate case have been either demoted or transferred.



Daniel Yaw Domelevo, made this know when speaking at a lecture dubbed ‘Domelevo Accountability Lectures’ organized by Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung on the theme, ‘can a public officer fight corruption without political backing’.



The former A-G express worry about the current state of the institution he once headed.

Domelevo said since he was forced to retire prematurely, “all the people who were associated or identified to have a role to play in the audit of the Ministry of Finance which resulted in the Senior Minister’s issue, have had their share.”



He said, the Deputy Auditor-General in charge of Central Government Audit, has been demoted two steps lower and the lawyer who led the case in court has been transferred to Cape Coast.



Daniel Yaw Domolevo was asked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through a letter from Nana Bediatuo Asante, the President Secretary, to proceed on retirement.



“The President thanks you for your service to the nation and wishes you the very best in your future endeavours,” part of the letter read.