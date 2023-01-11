Augment human and logistical capacity of GNFS for efficient delivery – Lecturer appeals to government

Dr Stephen Takyi, Lecturer

Senior Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr Stephen Takyi, has appealed to the government to augment the human and logistical capacity of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) for efficient delivery of their services.

“Government must ensure firefighters are well equipped with the needed logistics in order for them to do their job effectively “.



“Firefighting in contemporary societies demands more human and modern resources and so it will be difficult for the fire officers to work as expected without the constant supply of modern equipment”. he said.



The lecturer at the Planning Department of KNUST said this on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM’s morning show “Nyansapo”, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Dr Stephen Takyi underscored the important role of security agencies and urged the country to support them.



“The role of security services in this instance the GNFS in the socio-economic department of our country is enormous and cannot be overlooked and therefore ought to be appreciated”. he said.



“Government must be concerned about logistical constraints faced by the service in the discharge of its duties and ensure these security services are well motivated in their work”.