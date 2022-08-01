August 4 declared public holiday to mark Founders’ Day

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery

Government has announced Thursday, August 4, as a Statutory Public Holiday. A statement issued by the Ministry of Interior said the holiday is to mark Founders’ Day.

“The general public is hereby informed that Thursday, August 4, 2022, which marks Founders’ Day, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement signed by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, said.



Founders’ Day is a national public holiday observed to commemorate the contributions of all the people, notably the “Big Six” who led the struggle for Ghana’s independence.



