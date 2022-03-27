Austerity measures: Who turns gatekeeper to ensure govt honours its word? - Asiedu Nketia quizzes

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has lauded government for its decision to cut travels of appointees as part of measures put in place to check the economy from collapsing.

He says at least government has listened to the clarion call of the masses to reduce some of its unnecessary expenditure.



Speaking on Okay Fm's Ade Akye Abia programme, Mr Asiedu Nketia, however, wondered who will act as the gatekeeper to ensure all these measures put in place by the government are followed to the letter.



"These were some of the things I had been saying for some time now that government should begin to reduce monies spent unnecessarily on travels and place moratoriums on certain expenditures.



"How do we ensure that government strictly adhere to these measures put in place to address the challenges of the economy? I remember very well that at the early stages of the Akufo Addo government, they placed a ban on the importation of cars for government appointees, but they have imported more Toyota Landcruisers including new brands like Lexus. So if they are bringing up these new measures again, who will check that they act accordingly?" he quizzed.



He opined that though some of the measures put out by government are good, they are not good enough to save the economy, and wants more done to save the economy from completely capsizing.

"As a responsible opposition party, we have done our part but government should stop blaming its incompetence and inefficiencies on the minority. Is the passage of the E-levy the only way to generate money for the economy? They should stop apportioning blame and provide pragmatic solutions like what the NDC did under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama," he stated.



Govt Puts Moratorium On Foreign Travels And Imposes 50% Cut In Fuel Coupon Allocations For Political Appointees



The ruling government has outlined some measures to deal with the current economic crisis and to "help ensure growth and spending are not compromised".



This includes a moratorium on all foreign travels for appointees except for pre-approved critical/statutory travels ones.



Apart from that, a 50 percent cut has been put on fuel coupon allocations for all political appointees and Heads of government institutions, including SOEs, effective April 1st, 2022.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta who was speaking at a press briefing, Thursday also added that a moratorium has also been imposed on the purchase of imported vehicles.



"With immediate effect, imposed a complete moratorium on the purchase of imported vehicles for the rest of the year. This will affect all new orders, including 4-wheel drives," he said.



Watch the video below.



