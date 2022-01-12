Austin Gamey attributes UTAG impasse to absence of strong working relations

Labour Analyst, Austin Gamey

Labour analyst, Austin Gamey, says the current impasse between the University Teachers Association of Ghana, UTAG, and the government is due to the absence of a strong working relationship.

Speaking with GBC News, Mr. Gamey called for the inclusion of a third party in the negotiations and to adopt a conversational approach.



This is because the NLC cannot mediate in these circumstances.

“Relationships are the order of the day…if you don’t have firm labour management relationships you will have these kinds of things. So it is incumbent first on the employer to build these strong labor management relationships and it comes through training and development of skills.”



He went on to say that “sometimes it is best if you engage other people to sit with you and guide you, take you through the muddy waters and move away from debates and arguments to a conversational approach.”