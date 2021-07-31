‘Australian High Commissioner accosted and threatened me’ – Sam George

Gregory Andrews and Samuel Nartey George

• Sam George says Gregory Andrews threatened him

• He indicated that the High Commissioner later accused him of assault



• Sam George together with some 7 MPs are leading a Private Members Bills to criminalise homosexuality in Ghana



Samuel Nartey George, MP, Ningo-Prampram, has alleged that Gregory Andrews, Australian High Commissioner to Ghana during the super clash match between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak, accosted and threatened to deny him a visa to any European country.



According to him, the High Commissioner added that he [Sam George] ever makes an attempt to travel to any European country, he will be arrested.



Sam Nartey George explained on Saturday, July 31, edition of Newsfile monitored by GhanaWeb that:

“We met at the Heart-Kotoko game, and there he came and accosted me and threatened me that I will never get a visa to any European country and he said that if I ever step there, I will be arrested.



“I said to him that he is in Ghana and I will not be threatened and if he does not take care, I will make sure that the laws in Ghana deal with him because he has breached several laws in Ghana.”



Nartey George further revealed, the Australian High Commissioner after what happened at the stadium reported him to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin but the Speaker responded saying legislators will not be intimidated in Ghana.



“In the middle of all of that, there were a number of Hearts of Oak fans who saw the back and forth and some of them wanted to shake him up a bit, and so he ran to the military.



“The next day, he ran to the speaker that I had assaulted him and caused a mob to attack him, and that is why the speaker said we will not be threatened, we will not be intimidated in our country,” the MP narrated.

Sam Nartey George and Gregory Andrews have been on each other’s neck following the latter’s support for homosexuality and his attempt to lobby those in authority to initiate steps to legalise the act.



But Sam George, who is opposed to the idea by the High Commissioner, together with other MPs are leading a Private Members Bill yet to be sent to Parliament for consideration to criminalise the act of homosexuality in Ghana.



Following the disclosure of the 36-page bill to the public, many have expressed diverse views on the bill.



Some of them believe that the bill criminalising the involvement, promotion, propagation, advocacy, support or funding for LGBTQI+ related activities will infringe on the human rights of homosexuals.



Sam George is not perturbed by those who are opposing the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

He has indicated that the bill is to protect and promote proper human sexual rights, which resonates with the Ghanaian Family Values.



“I am least perturbed about any of those states; I definitely will, and I will certainly travel when the need arises. Nobody has the right to arrest me without any grounds,” he said.



