Australian High Commissioner calls on Deputy Minister of Lands

Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker

Source: Irene Wirekoaa Osei, ISD, Contributor

The Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Berenice Owen-Jones, has called on the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. George Mireku Duker, to discuss Ghana's participation in the upcoming African Down Under Mining Conference (ADU) scheduled to take place in Perth, Western Australia from 29th August to 3rd September 2022.

Mr. Duker outlined Ghana's agenda to ensure value addition in the mining sector, explaining that "we are no longer in the mine and ship agenda considering how that has cost us over the years."



He commended Australian mining companies operating in Ghana for their role in helping shape the socio-economic development of the country.



Touching on the ADU Conference, the Deputy Minister assured the High Commissioner that Ghana would participate in the conference.



He announced that the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality and the University of Mines, Tarkwa (UMaT) are working to partner with a gold mining town in Australia for a "Sister-City" initiative and hoped that the High Commissioner would help to realise that agenda.



In response, the High Commissioner, Berenice Owen-Jones expressed her joy and anticipation to host Ghana in Australia during the conference.



She explained that similar to the Mining Indaba Conference, the ADU Conference would allow participating countries to meet giants in the mining industry to discuss and share ideas on making the industry a robust one in their respective nations.

The High Commissioner, who is barely six months in Ghana, hopes to lead her country to strengthen bilateral ties with Ghana, especially in the area of mining.



She announced the visit of the Australian Foreign Affairs Minister to Ghana to attend the West African Mining Security Conference scheduled for 28-29th September 2022 in Accra.



She also assured the Deputy Minister that she would put in the effort to make the Twin-City initiative work for the benefit of both communities and countries.







