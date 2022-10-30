2
Authorities at Mount Mary College of Edu. trying to embezzle GH₵279k feeding fee – Trainees allege

Mount Mary College Of Education The students say they are each entitled to GH₵784.00 each

Sun, 30 Oct 2022

Teacher trainees at Mount Mary College of Education in Somanya in the Eastern region are agitating over attempts by management of the college to allegedly embezzle GH₵279,104 supposed to be reimbursed to them.

The students say they paid for their feeding for four months waiting for reimbursement from government, however when the fund was released by the Student Loan Trust Fund for onward disbursement to the students with GH₵784.00 for each student management has refused to pay the amount to them.

The students numbering 356 said authorities are supposed to refund an amount of GHc279,104.00 but claimed they have not received any amount.

However, the students say they have evidence that their colleagues from other colleges like Gbewaa College of Education, Bagabaga College of Education, St. Joseph College of Education, Enchi College of Education among others have received theirs.

The students accused the SRC of conniving with the management on the alleged embezzlement.

They also complained of poor feeding despite the payment by government through the student loan Trust Fund.

