Aveme Dra gets potable water

Source: GNA

The community of Aveme Dra in the North Dayi District of the Volta Region has received a potable water system to ease water scarcity in the area.

The project is a joint initiative of Madam Joycelyn Tetteh, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Dayi Constituency and Togbe Tornu Yao V, Chief of the Aveme Dra Traditional Area.



The intervention seeks to help improve the quality of life through the provision of quality water and also contribute towards ending strenuous searches for water, often the burden of women and children.



A mechanised borehole with a standpipe was installed at a vantage point within the community.



Residents expressed gratitude to the Chief and the MP for the effort and promised to protect the resource as an important component of their improvement.

The MP, commissioning the water project, expressed excitement that the collaboration between her office and that of the Chief made such a crucial project a reality.



She promised the community that the next phase of the project would be to pipe water to individual homes for more access instead of everyone coming all the way to the site of the mechanized water plant for water.



Togbe Tornu Yao also promised further collaborations with the MP to bring development to his people.