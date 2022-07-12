Average length of penis is 6 inches - Senior Midwifery Officer

File photo

A Senior Midwifery Officer at the Tema Health Centre, Ruby Ansah-Tagoe, has revealed that the average length of an erected penis is 6 inches or 15cm and can equally satisfy a woman.

She made this revelation on GTV’s breakfast show on Tuesday, July 12.



When it comes to satisfying a woman, the size of the penis always matters to them, some women prefer men with larger packages because it predicts a man’s sex appeal. This has resulted in men seeking solutions to enhance their manhood in order to look attractive and appealing to the opposite well and to also last longer in bed.



According to Ansah-Tagoe, a normal-sized penis is equally a size of a pencil. She added, “the sizable penis impregnates the women a lot but they don’t know.”

She also described how a condom should be removed “you pick the tip and roll it down gently. Whiles rolling it, pay attention to the tip because the penis will get soft after 60secs and that’s why you can’t use a condom more than once.”



She concluded, “we burn a condom or bury it, we don’t flush it.”