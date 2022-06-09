3
Averagely, 15 policemen die annually in line of duty in Ghana – Ambrose Dery

Ambrose Dery.png Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior

Thu, 9 Jun 2022 Source: gbcghanonline.com

The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, has maintained that the Police are doing their utmost best to protect themselves in the discharge of their duty.

He says an average of "15 Policemen die annually in the line of duty” and so need the support of all.

Mr. Dery said this in Parliament while answering a question posed by the MP for Builsa North, James Agalga over the circumstances surrounding the death of two Police suspects in a Bullion Van robbery.

Two policemen, Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah and Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame who had earlier been arrested in connection with Bullion van robberies, were shot as they led investigators to their accomplices on March 8, 2022.

The two were pronounced dead on arrival at the Police Hospital where they were rushed for treatment.

Mr. Dery said, but, for the live Jackets on the investigators, they could have also died in the shootout.

