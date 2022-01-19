Avian influenza infects 9,470 birds in Bono Region

The is currently an outbreak of Avian Influenza in the Bono Region

Source: GNA

An outbreak of Avian Influenza has hit the Bono Region, infecting more than 9,470 birds since last Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Dr. Donald Joachim Darko, the Bono Regional Director of the Veterinary Services told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani, that the outbreak was detected in only two farms. He disclosed that 780 crates of eggs were also affected.



He said the affected farms have been barricaded to ward-off people and called on the public to remain calm as measures are put in place to control further spread.



“We have barricaded these farms from encroachment to prevent further spread and destroyed all the affected birds and eggs as well”, Dr. Darko stated.

He said the infection could be transported from the Ashanti region or imported from the Ashanti region or neighbouring Cote D’Ivoire and advised poultry farmers in the region to be watchful and report any abnormalities in their farms to the service.



Dr. Darko said his outfit has also intensified public education on influenza and advised the public to also remain watchful as well.