Avoid inciting children against fathers — Bishop urges mothers

Bishop Dr. Owusu-Akyeaw

Source: GNA

Bishop Dr. Richard Owusu-Akyeaw, the founder and general overseer of the Living Grace Ministries International has urged women not to incite their children against their fathers to avoid breaking the bond between fathers and children.

He said as spiritual and physical protectors of the family, fathers were the priests in the lives of children to bless and empower them to succeed in life, saying it was therefore spiritually risky for mothers to pollute the minds of the children against their fathers.



Bishop Dr. Owusu-Akyeaw gave the advice when he was delivering a sermon at a special church service held at the Living Grace Sanctuary, Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality in honour of men, especially fathers who had shaped the characters of their families through love, guidance, and devotion to God to commemorate this year’s Father’s Day.



He observed that because some fathers were irresponsible, some mothers tried to prevent their children from taking care of such fathers, particularly during old age.



But Bishop Dr. Owusu-Akyeaw stated, children had the obligation from a scriptural point of view to show sympathy to their fathers to receive blessings because fathers had the mandate of God to bless their children.

He, however, emphasised the need for men to combine the spirit of God-fearing with hard work and proper planning towards a secured future to avoid depending much on their children during old age.



Consequently, the Bishop advised men, notably fathers to invest in their families by supporting their children to acquire quality education and professional skills for future survival.



Bishop Dr. Owusu-Akyeaw stressed discipline as an essential factor for one to be successful in life, saying where necessary “let’s discipline our children well” so that they would not become nuisance in the society.