0
Menu
News

Avoid tight braids for infants – Paediatrician warns

Baby Braiding.png File photo

Tue, 20 Jun 2023 Source: GNA

Dr Amma Benin, a Paediatrician at the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH) Tema, has discouraged mothers from braiding their babies’ hair tightly at the early ages of growth.

She explained that it did not only cause tension on the scalp, but damaged hair follicles and caused hair losses because of the soft and fragile nature of their scalp.

Dr Benin said this in a discussion on the topic “Cultural practices that affect child health,” hosted by the Ghana News Agency-Tema, under its weekly health advocacy platform.

She said a baby’s hair could be plaited anytime if it did not inconvenience her health, but sometimes the tight braids caused pain and discomfort to infants leading to high body temperature, headache, scalp sores and sleep difficulty.

To avoid scalp sores and discomfort for children, it is advisable to cut a child’s hair to a reasonable low level but cautioned against completely shaving a baby’s hair as it could expose them to too much cold.

Dr Benin encouraged increased public awareness and education on the negative impact of some cultural practices on the health of mothers and their children.

She said some cultural practices like dribbling the genitals with warm water, using breast milk to treat eye infections, bathing a baby immediately after delivery, and sniffing phlegm from the nostrils of babies by the mouth, could negatively affect the health of babies, she said.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, the GNA Regional Manager, called for the documentation of both harmful and useful traditional practices to serve as a guide for public awareness creation and education for society.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia brags about ‘stealing’ Opare Ansah from Alan
Ghana Police officer caught beating up a civilian in public
Nogokpo spokesperson speaks after Agyinasare misses 14-day ultimatum
Sarkodie impregnated me, refused to accept responsibility - Yvonne Nelson
Supporters overwhelm Gyakye Quayson with uplifting anthem at rally
Manhyia shares video evidence of how Antoahene challenged Otumfuo
Manhyia fines pastor for snatching another man's wife
Miracles Aboagye is an antidote to Sammy Gyamfi - Adom-Otchere
Mahama reacts to Quayson’s criminal case being heard daily
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo