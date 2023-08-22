Avoid using drugs as stimulants for your studies – Nanton Naa urges students

Nanton Naa Mahamadu V

Source: Mumuni Yunus, Contributor

The Paramount Chief of Nanton, Nanton Naa Mahamadu V, has advised students, especially girls, to avoid taking drugs and other substances as stimulants for their studies.

The revered traditional ruler, who is also an educationist said the use of drugs among students, especially young girls, was worrying as it was destroying the future of young people.



Nanton Naa Mahamadu V was speaking to students of Tamale Girls Senior High School when he presented mathematical sets and pens to final-year students of the school to help them prepare adequately for the upcoming West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



In all, 674 students received a mathematical set and a pen each from the former Council of State member.



Drug usage among young people in the Northern Region has been on the rise, with the King of Dagbon commissioning a task force to crack down on drug peddlers in the region, especially in the Tamale Metropolis, where the usage is said to be high.



Naa Mahamadu V advised the students to do away with drugs if they wanted to perform well in the WASSCE, dismissing assertions that such drugs could aid students in having sharp brains to be able to grasp everything they study.

He also urged the students to eschew all forms of examination malpractice and cheating.



The Paramount Chief of Nanton said that as the only girls’ module Senior High School in the region, it was important for the students to maintain the high standards the school is noted for by doing their best to pass their examinations.



The headteacher of the School, Asha Asumah, commended the Chief for the donation, saying that it had come at the most appropriate time.



She said even though the WASSCE had commenced with the practical exams, many of the students did not have the mathematical sets and other materials because they simply could not afford them.



The headmistress of the school appealed to the government and other benevolent individuals and organisations to help alleviate the water crisis in the school.

She said the lack of potable water in the school was destructing academic activities, hence the need for an intervention to solve the problem.



Bashiru Aisha Tungteya, the senior prefect of the school, who had high praise for the chief, said the donation will go a long way to helping the final-year students prepare for their examinations.



She appealed to Ghanaians to support the school and address the plethora of challenges confronting it.