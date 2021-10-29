Avoid verbal agreement, formalize every engagement with your employers - Media expert to journalists

•Journalists must be progressively skilful says media expert

•She urged female journalists not to sell themselves cheap



• She also advised them to develop themselves skillfully



Media and Communication expert, Eyram Bashan, has called on female journalists to ensure their rule of engagement is formalized before the commencement of their jobs.



According to her, sometimes journalists are mistreated and mishandled by some employers due to a lack of formal documented engagement between the employer and employees.



She urged them to desist from the verbal agreement so they don’t look helpless in the face of the law.

Speaking at a conference on the safety of female journalists in Ghana she said, “…formalize every engagement with your employer, whether at the temporal level or permanent job. Don’t just take any verbal promise and end it there. Sometimes the threat and the mistreatment, mishandling have been because we don’t have any contract to sign, and in the face of the law we look helpless. Demand that everything is documented and the entry-level is very critical. Seek and negotiate properly for safety. Ask for the safety things, insurance, SSNIT, job security, don’t leave anything that has not been explained to you. Ask for career development.”



She added that journalists must also invest in personal security and not leave everything to their employer.



“Invest in personal security, don’t leave it to the employers alone. I did myself, you need a lawyer and private investigator,” She added



