Avoid violence as you enskin leaders - Dr. Apaak tasks traditional communities

Clement Apaak is MP for Builsa South Constituency

HON APAAK WISHES CONTENDERS SEEKING TO OCCUPY THE FUMBISI, DONINGA AND BACHONGSA SKINS WELL.



I extend my well wishes to all contending to occupy the Fumbisi, Doninga and Bachongsa skins. I encourage all contenders to be decorous as they go about canvassing. Let all contenders be guided by the maxim that leaders are ordained by God and the voice of the people is the voice of God.



In the end, we’re all seeking the development of our Traditional Areas. I therefore entreat all to seek peace and unity above all other things before, during and after the enskinments.



Let’s make the forefathers of Buluk proud by our conduct before, during and after the enskinment process. We owe it a duty to the Buluk heritage to ensure that these processes are peaceful and incident free.



As the Member of Parliament for Builsa South, I’m obligated to work with anyone who emerges as chief for the various communities to ensure the development of the communities and Builsa South as a whole.

Let us remember in everything, the peace and unity of the communities and Builsa South for that matter takes place of pride.



Hon. Dr. Clement Apaak.



MP, Builsa South.