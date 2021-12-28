Avoid worldliness and build relationship with God - Christians told

Love, holiness, and evangelism remain key pillars of Christianity

Source: GNA

Pastor Dennis Peprah, the Abesim District Youth Coordinator of the Deeper Life Bible Church has advised Christians to avoid worldliness and build their relationship with God.

He said Christians who sought worldly amusements and it's affections, at the expense of their spiritual life, only made themselves an enemy of God.



Preaching at the Church at Abesim, near Sunyani, Pastor Peprah said righteous living and godliness attracted God's blessing and favour that guaranteed one's internal peace and earthly comfort.



He said persecution and suffering were part of the Christ likeness and advised Christians to always look onto and pick comfort in Jesus Christ during trialing moments of their Christian life.



Pastor Peprah explained love, holiness, and evangelism remain key pillars of Christianity, and advised Ghanaians and Christians in particular, to see Christmas as a period to share, show love, and reach the unreached with the saving gospel of Jesus Christ.

"The birth, death, resurrection, ascension and second advent of Christ is the full gospel, which has the power to change the vilest sinner and we must emphasise that in our evangelism to win more souls to the Kingdom of Christ" he added.



"The gospel is power and not doctrines. Doctrines are for the Church and not for unbelievers and if we preach any other gospel than the gospel of Christ, we turn to harden the heart of sinners'.



Pastor Peprah said Christ remained the surest hope for the hopeless world, saying Christians would remain ungrateful to humanity if they failed to preach the gospel to the unsaved generation.



"Sin is a dictator and a major cause of man's problems. But the good news is that the Christ came to this world to overcome sin and Satan for all humanity" he explained.