Award-winning gospel artiste, Minister Yvonne gets featured on BBC Music Introducing

Minister Yvonne, Gospel Artiste

Source: Emmanuel Jewel Peprah Mensah, Contributor

The 2021 Ghana Music Awards-UK Gospel Artiste of the Year winner, Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah, popularly known in showbiz circles as Minister Yvonne has put Ghana on the map and also for making herself proud in receiving the rare opportunity to get featured on the highly–acclaimed BBC Music Introducing.

BBC Music Introducing is one of the UK’s biggest, fastest-growing and most exciting music industry events, supporting and inspiring the next generation of industry leaders, artists and creatives from across the world.



Minister Yvonne who also doubles as an HR Specialist with the British Armed Forces, is the first-ever female Gospel music act to get featured on BBC Music Introducing at the massive BBC Broadcasting House in London.



Expressing her excitement at the great news, Minister Yvonne took to her social media channels, most especially Facebook, saying “Wow..wow..wow..Really God? My songs airing on BBC? Father your goodness chases after me. Please tune in on Saturday 12 Mar on @bbcradio1 Solent. #yatministries #gospelmusicafrica #1stFemale #ghanamusic”.



Acknowledged as a supremely talented singer and songwriter, Minister Yvonne is famed for her powerful vocal prowess, world-class music videos, and as an enchanting performer – winning souls for God and increasingly building her fan-base across the globe.

In her a little over one-year music journey, Minister Yvonne has released four (4) lifetime relevant songs that continue to impact lives and shape destinies like “Conqueror”, the award-winning song “Besuka”, and the spirit-engulfed and top-charting “Unchangeable God”.



Minister Yvonne is currently promoting her latest single, “Shidaa” featuring M.O.G Music. Shidaa is a Ga dialect meaning ‘thanksgiving’. Also promoting is the visuals for the top-charting song “Unchangeable God” which continues to receive great reviews from music critics.



Minister Yvonne is expected to release her maiden album in August.