Awinongya cries for impoverished in Ghana

Joseph Awinongya Snr. with his son

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Joseph Awinongya Snr. shed tears while he was being interviewed on Kofi TV, a popular online channel while he was in Ghana to shoot a documentary film about his visit to the motherland – The Story of Jojo, The Boxer.

Ably joined by his 14-year-old talented son, Jojo, who was the main focus of the trip, they were highly sympathetic to the plight of people in some deprived areas of Ghana.



Awinongya Junior could not understand why some people who have nothing chose to bring another human being into the picture and allow them to experience suffering, as well as children begging on the streets which are at a high rate in Ghana and very sad sight to behold.



He has founded a Foundation that supports poor and sick people. He has a dream of helping young people and constructing a boxing gym at Ashaiman where his dad grew up before moving to the USA.



Awinongya Senior who has traveled to many places questioned why some people in this world are blessed and have more than to give, while others in improvised destinations are suffering, not knowing who to help. “Where did we go wrong,” he asked with tears in his eye. Awinongya cries for the impoverished in Ghana.



While in Ghana, some personalities came into contact and they encouraged the Awinongya project and dream. Some of the dignitaries who hailed and bless the talented young boxer were the Chief Imam of Ghana, Alhaji Osumanu Nuhu.

Sharubutu, the chief of Ashaiman, Nii Annang Adzor II, boxing philanthropist and businessman, Alhaji Inusah Sally, former Black Stars striker and boxing promoter, boxing legend Professor Azumah Nelson, Dr. Asamoah Gyan, Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif and Edward Bawa.



They interacted with the media, boxers, coaches, boxing supporters, Friends of Boxing, students, and the general public.



The Awinongya family visit which included the mum and little sister coming to Ghana for the first time is very historic and they believe it will inspire and motivate them to realize the dream of representing at the Olympic Games in 2028 and becoming a world champion.



Some people who played a key role in ensuring a smooth trip to Ghana were the Awinongya family in Ghana, Mr. Mustapha Nettey, a boxing enthusiast, and Sammy Heywood Okine.