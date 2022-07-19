Awutu Beraku to celebrate Awubia 2022 from August 1

File photo of a festival celebration

Source: GNA

Nai Ncharkey Okine VII, Adontehene of Awutu Traditional Area, has called on sons and daughters of the area to prepare for the celebration of this year’s Awubia festival scheduled for Friday, August 1 to be climaxed on Monday, August 25.

Nai Okine VII, on behalf of Abokuadi Wyettey Agyemang Otabil III, Omanhen of Awutu Traditional Area, announced this at a ceremony organised by the Traditional Council to lift the ban on noise making in the area ahead of the festival.



He thanked the Omnipotent God, their ancestors and deities for bringing them that far and further prayed for protection before, during and after the festival to continue to work towards the development of the area.



The programme was attended by chiefs, Queen mothers, the two Asafo companies, elders and opinion leaders who after the pouring of libation and the performing of traditional rites to signify the lifting of the ban.



Asafo war songs were chanted, and were accompanied by singing, drumming and drumming.



Nai Okine urged his people not only to make merry but ensure that they honoured their customary and traditional obligations and contribute their quota towards peaceful and successful celebration.



Madam Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, Member of Parliament for the area and her entourage who joined the ceremony, thanked God for protecting them and asked for God’s continuous protection and grace on all and sundry living in Awutuman.

She said this year’s celebration would be unique and successful, dependent on the people, particularly the youth who must desist from indulging in all forms of negative tendencies that could mar the beauty of the festival as it happened some time ago.



“Festivals are not for entertainment, but for stock taking of the previous year’s activities, family members meet for unification.



“Friends are made and also strategises for more achievements in the coming year are adopted; and therefore, let us embrace cohesion as one people to make Awutuman a place of choice,” she added.



She later presented soft drinks, bottles of Schnapp and undisclosed amounts in envelopes as her contribution towards the ceremony.



Mr. Joseph Aidoo, District Chief Executive, also with his entourage from the District Assembly, expressed gratitude to God for the peace in the area and prayed for peaceful 2022 Awubia celebrations.



He later presented drinks and an undisclosed amount to the traditional council.