Awutu Senya West: Assembly members took money but rejected nominee - Coordinator

The president has said he expects over 90% of his nominees to be approved

Amos Hammond, the Electoral Area Coordinator for Mfaadwem Pobee-Ayiresu in the Awutu Senya West Municipal Assembly, has disclosed that assembly members received money from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s nominee for the area, Joseph Aidoo, but rejected him.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said although the nominee had given the assembly members money, they rejected him.



He alleged that from what he gathered, the assembly members received over 1,000 cedis each but yet, the majority voted against him.



When asked if the assembly members should return the money they received from the nominee, he said: ”what do you mean? When you send a drink to the chief’s palace, you don’t go back and demand that they return your gift.

To him, what this shows is that the assembly members don’t want the nominee, and it would be prudent for the President to renominate a new person.



He said the assembly members don’t want him, and no matter the number of times he is appointed, the assembly members will reject him.