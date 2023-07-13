Awutu Senya West: Eugene Arhin confirms he’ll contest in parliamentary primaries

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has confirmed that he will contest the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Awutu Senya West Constituency, adding that his aim is to unseat the National Democratic Congress(NDC) and ensure that the Constituency becomes a stronghold of the NPP again.

There had been speculations that the developmental projects being undertaken by Mr Arhin were a precursor to his announcement of his political ambition in the Constituency. But he has today cleared every doubt regarding his intentions in the Constituency.



"This is to confirm, officially, that I will be contesting the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party in the Awutu Senya West constituency in the Central Region. Win or lose, my commitment to ensuring the constituency returns to the fold of the NPP in 2024 is unwavering,” he wrote on social media.

The Awutu Senya West seat is currently held by Gizella Tetteh Agbotui of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who snatched it from George Andah of the NPP who had won it in the 2016 parliamentary elections.



Eugene Arhin has become a very influential member of the NPP having served as Director of Communications at the Presidency since 2017 when the NPP assumed the reins of Government. Through his non-governmental organization, the Eugene Arhin Foundation, he has undertaken numerous developmental projects in the Constituency.