Awutu-Senya West MP offers scholarship to 30 students

Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya West, Gizella Agbotui Tetteh

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya West in the Central Region, Gizella Agbotui Tetteh, has presented a scholarship amounting to GHC30,000 to 30 students in her constituency.

The MP explained at a ceremony to present the cheques to the students that she will be presenting more of such support to students in the constituency as part of efforts to improve upon education in the area.



She further called on the beneficiaries to learn harder and become good role models for the younger generation in the constituency.



Beneficiary students are students in Nursing and Midwifery Colleges at Accra, Teacher Training Colleges at Assin Fosu, University of Ghana, Accra, Cape Coast University, University of Education Winneba, Accra Technical University and many more.

She encouraged them to learn hard for the benefit of their parents and mother Ghana and also be role models in their communities.



Some beneficiaries who spoke Angel News’s reporter, Opanyin Darko, thanked the MP for supporting them with the scholarship.



“Hon. Gizella Agbotui Tetteh is the only MP who has students at heart in the Awutu Senya West Constituency, so we are appealing to other philanthropists who have the opportunity to also help us so that we can also achieve our educational goals and help Awutu Senya West Constituency and mother Ghana,” some of the students said.