Ayawaso East MP appeals for more trained teachers

The MP for Ayawaso East, Naser Mahama, says the inadequacy of trained teachers in the Ayawaso East Municipality is affecting the performance of pupils and students in the area, as most of them cannot read and write.

Speaking at a reading festival at the Nima Presbyterian Church, Mr. Mahama was unhappy about the unavailability of reading materials in the schools and the few hours allocated for reading.



He, therefore, encouraged trained teachers to accept posting to the Municipality to help improve the children's performance.



The Municipal Reading Festival is the first of its kind since the inception of the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly. The festival was organized to inculcate the habit of reading into pupils and students.

However, the lack of trained teachers in the Municipality adversely affects the reading ability of pupils and students. Mr. Mahama commended the Municipal Education Directorate for initiating the Literacy Intervention Programme to promote reading and urged stakeholders in education to provide the needed materials for the pupils.



A member of the Ghana Library Board, Edward Dashling, said the Ghana Library Authority had given a lot of books to schools across the country to inculcate the habit of reading in pupils. He encouraged students to frequent libraries in their communities to improve their reading skills.