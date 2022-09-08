Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly engages community members

The social audit was also to enhance grass root participation in the assembly’s decision-making

National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly has conducted a social audit to deepen transparency and accountability.

The NCCE Municipal Director, Madam Eunice Nkrumah said social auditing was an essential element of participatory democracy that empowers the citizenry to demand accountability from duty bearers.



“Social auditing aims to promote community ownership of development projects and policies, increase awareness of the operations of the local governance and empower the citizenry to demand accountability from duty bearers.



“It will also give opportunity for persons outside government operations to influence policy making, implementation, and evaluation in areas such as agriculture, education, employment, health economy social services, among others,” she added.



The Municipal Director of Agriculture, Mr. Mettle Sidney, assured the inhabitants that the Assembly would ensure good sanitation in the community.



He urged the people to grow food at home through home gardening. He reiterated, “We do not have lands for farming; however, I encourage home gardens with the use of car tires and oil gallons.”

On cattle rearing, Mr. Sidney said the government had trained cattlemen on how to use and dispose of manure in the community to avoid environmental pollution caused by poor management of cow pats.



On his part, the former Information Officer for Ayawaso North, Mr. Elliot Yemoh Tetteh noted that financial constraints were a major challenge facing the Assembly.



He, therefore, implored residents to pay their property rates, business operating permits, and all other taxes so that the Assembly could generate enough revenue to provide more infrastructure.



Residents who had the opportunity to talk disclosed that the community was facing issues of improper disposal of refuse, drug abuse especially tramadol, theft, security threats, and prostitution.



They requested daily police patrol in the municipality to deter criminals.