Ayawaso North NPP constituency polls ends in big win for pro-Alhaji Manaf camp

Candidates believed to be aligned to the 2020 parliamentary aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, in the Ayawaso North Constituency swept positions in the recently held constituency-level executives elections.



Alhaji Manaf Osumanu Alidu, a strong party person in the Constituency was on the ground during the elections that took place on Friday 29th of April 2022.



Except for a scuffle that involved the issue of accreditation for persons having access to the voting premises, the vote went relatively peaceful from the issuance of ballots through to the declaration of final results.



According to reports, voting took place peacefully and the support for candidates who were the preferred candidates of Alhaji Manaf was overwhelming as they all won their respective positions convincingly.



After the swearing in of the executives, the new chairman, in the person of Robert Annor (Kelly Roland) delivered his message of appreciation by thanking all the delegates for the overwhelming support given to him and his entire team (Team Kelly).



He also promised to work together with all the losing candidates to foster unity within the party as well as work to make the NPP more attractive to the constituents in order to improve on their performance in the constituency and to maintain power in the 2024 elections.



Prior to this process, the election of polling station executives and area coordinators had been held peacefully.

The NPP is gearing up for regional polls before the national level elections are held to elect new executives and eventually a date set for flagbearership election to determine who leads the party as presidential aspirant into the 2024 elections.



The results of the elections are as follows:



A. CHAIRMAN



1. ROBERT ANNOR = 520 (ELECTED)



2. ABDUL MALIK ANALA = 149



B. 1ST VICE



1. ADAM MORO = 30



2.IBRAHIM SANNIE = 533 (ELECTED)



3.COMFORT NKRUMAH = 109

C. 2ND VICE



1. ISSAKA IBRAHIM BAMBARA = 182



2. MANAF AYITTEY = 490 (ELECTED)



D. TREASURER



1. KAMAL OSMAN =260



2. MUNTARI BRAIMAH DADDAH = 407 (ELECTED)



E. SECRETARY



1. AUGUSTINE OFORI GYEBI = 457 (ELECTED)



2. TAWFIK PRAH MEEKAL = 215

F. ASSISTANT SECRETARY



1. HAWA SHAIBU (UNOPPOSED)



G ORGANISER



1.ELIASU ABUBAKAR = 401 (ELECTED)



2. BUHARI ISSIFU =271



H. WOMEN'S ORGANISER



1. FATI SEIDU = 427 (ELECTED)



2. AWUDU SAWUDA = 248



I. NASARA COORDINATOR

1. BONA TAMIMU = 465 (ELECTED)



2. ABDUL SAMAD SAID = 204



J. YOUTH ORGANIZER



1. MOHAMMED HUDU ATARUWA =250



2. MOHAMMED ZAKOU = 4



3. MOHAMMED MUSTAPHA LATIF =314 (ELECTED)



4. MUSAH AWUDU =45



5. MANAF RUFAI =57