Ayawaso West MP to organize deworming exercise for children

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyeram Alhassan

Source: Prosper Agbenyega, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency and 1st Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Lydia Seyram Alhassan will on June 9, 2021, organise a deworming exercise for children in her constituency.

The exercise dubbed “Maa Lydia’s Deworming Exercise,” is aimed at deworming children in order to effectively reduce the overall spread of worm infestations in the constituency.



According to information, treated and untreated children will benefit from this exercise so as to improve the health and participation of school-going children since it acts as a protecting shield for children.



It is on record that worms affect more than a billion people around the globe. They can be found almost everywhere, and they contaminate several public areas.



It is important for children to de-worm at least once every six months to get rid of all the intestinal worms.



Children mostly get infected through contaminated food, contaminated water, poor hygiene, unhygienic surroundings, undercooked meat, soil from playgrounds and other places a child might come into direct contact with.



Pets with infections can also put a child at risk of getting infected.

According to the MP, deworming is essential as well as important as it improves a child’s immunity, and thereby protecting him or her from chronic illnesses caused by worms.



“Children will be able to perform better. Deworming can help increase your little one’s nutritional uptake and manage infections like anaemia or even loose bowels. Moreover, it also helps reduce worm infection that occurs in the community. This exercise is to help lower the chances of hospital admission of kids owing to abdominal pain.”



“Deworming can boost your child’s immunity, help control infections and increase nutritional uptake. Worms are a common problem not only occurring in kids but adults too and worms are known as parasites that tend to feed off one’s bodies and refuse to go away unless you come out with solutions to deal with them.”



According to Medical experts, these worms can invite many infections after they infest the body and tend to multiply in the walls of one’s intestine and can cause several health issues if not tackled at the right time.



The exercise is scheduled to begin at 11 am and parents are encouraged to ensure that their children get dewormed.