Ayawaso West Wuogon: Electorates agitated over delay in start of voting

Some voters from the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency

Some voters who have turned up at various polling stations in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency are unhappy with the delay in the start of polls.

Some of these voters came as early as 5:00 am to form a queue so that they can vote early.



At the A&C Mall polling station, the delay in the start of voting is due to the non-inclusion of the indelible ink in the electoral materials that were delivered.



Radio Univers reporters at the Abelenkpe Pentecost Church polling station say the delay in the start of voting is because one of the covers of the ballot boxes has changed. One is black the other is grey. A black car just picked up the security person and they have left to bring the right box.



At the Pentagon Hostel polling station A, logistics for voting are yet to arrive as of 7:50 am.

Thermometer gun to check the temperature of voters is also not functioning.



Meanwhile, voting has started at many other centres across the country.



Some polling stations witnessed long queues hours before the start of polls.



