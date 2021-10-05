Ayawaso by-election incident: Stop the 'hypocritical attitude' – John Boadu to Mahama

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, John Boadu

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu, has described former President John Dramani Mahama as a "hypocrite" in his quest to lead the NDC in the next election.

This follows John Mahama’s promise that the NDC when voted back into power will ensure that compensations due the victims of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election will be given to them.



John Mahama said this when he met with the victims and families of the Ayawaso West Wuogon incident.



The victims claim they have not received a dime from the Akufo-Addo led government despite the recommendations of the Emile Short Commission.



Speaking to NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, John Boadu said Mr. Mahama turned deaf ears to a similar incident when in power – after urging the Nana Addo-led government to quickly attend to the victims as recommended.

“When will they [NDC] come to power to help these people?” he questioned.



He, however, wondered about the sudden interest by Ex-President Mahama to help victims when his government did nothing to help others in the past.



“Sometimes he thinks we have short memories,” he said.



“Former President Mahama is being a hypocrite. He must put a stop to it. There are equally victims of violence from his government, what has he done to those people and their families?” he asked.