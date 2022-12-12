Ayawaso bye-election: You left the party to pursue personal interests – Adu-Asare takes on Mosquito

Kojo Adu-Asare is a former MP for Adenta

Source: Nana Ama Nyamekye, Contributor

A former Member of Parliament for the Adenta constituency, Kojo Adu-Asare, has questioned why the ‘so called’ courageous Asiedu Nketiah was nowhere to be found during the Ayawaso bye-election

Speaking on Accra-based Ahotor 92.3 fm, Adu-Asare described as unfortunate comments made by the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, against Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo on the Ayawaso bye-election boycott.



Speaking on Simpieso, a political talk show airborne on Ahotor FM on Friday, December 9, 2022, with Emmanuel Martey, also known as Alaska De Don, he indicated that they expected the General Secretary to know better and questioned whether it was the right time for him to travel out of the country to pursue his personal interest knowing very well such a critical election would take place.



“…was that the best time to travel outside the country? By his calculations, knowing the time and season, was that the best time to travel.



“You left your party behind to pursue a personal self aggrandizement position; something that will benefit you. After you returned, you were not here, you didn’t see it, you didn’t even smell it and you classify the person who stood to take such a critical decision as a weakling?



“The one who run away and the one who faced the challenge, who is courageous?” he quizzed

He indicated that one’s track records speak highly of him and can show whether he or she is courageous or whether the person just says it by mouth.



“I’ve tested Asiedu Nketiah’s courage, there is nothing to show,” he said



The Ayawaso bye-election took place on January 31, 2019, after the death of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko on November 21, 2018



Violence erupted in the area of the La-Bawleshie polling station 2 hours after the election had started, leading to some NDC members sustaining various degrees of injuries.



The National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, declared the NDC’s withdrawal from the election because of the intimidation and attacks members of the party were going through by some alleged National Security personnel.