Ayikoe Otoo withdraws from NPP chairmanship race - Official

Ghanas High Commissioner To Canada Hon. Ayikoi Otoo Ayikoe Otoo

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

The ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, has announced that a former Ghana Ambassador to Canada, Joseph Ayikoi Otoo has withdrawn from the Chairmanship race, barely two weeks before the national elections.

Chairman of the National Elections Committee, Mr. Peter Mac Manu made this known at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, July 6.

“As a result of the diligence of the national election committee and the preparedness of the prospective aspirants, no appeals against the nomination of any prospective aspirant were recorded.

“Honourable Ayikoi Otoo who was vying for the national chairmanship position of the party has, however, since withdrawn from the race. So after vetting, he has withdrawn from the race,” Mr Mac Manu was quoted by 3news.com as saying.

He further confirms that three others, Dr. Kwame Afriyie – aspirant for the national organizer, Akosua Serwaa Bonsu – aspirant for national women’s organizer, and Tumfuor Klinsman Karikari – aspirant for national youth organizer have also withdrawn from the race.

The election is scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium from 15th to 17th July 2022.

The main aspirants for the national chairman position are Prof. Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, and Akwasi Osei Adjei.

