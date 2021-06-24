Ayine DC hearing: Sammy Gyamfi makes ‘respectful’ appeal to CJ, Ghanaians

Dr Dominic Ayine, MP, Bolgatanga East

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has justified its strong position in calling on the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, to withdraw his petition to the General Legal Council (GCL) against the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga East, Dr. Dominic Ayine.

According to the National Communications Officer of the party and private legal practitioner, Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, the party has taken this bold step to show solidarity to the former Deputy Attorney General (A-G) not only because the latter is a member of NDC.



“Dr. Dominic Ayine who has been accused is a high-profile personality and leading member of our party. If the trial goes against him, it will affect his career as a lawyer and that is why all Ghanaians should join us to speak against what is being hatched against him and freedom of speech”, Sammy Gyamfi stated.



According to NDC’s National Communications Officer, the Chief Justice, since assuming office has targeted lawyers aligned to the NDC mentioning three other lawyers who are sympathetic to the NDC currently before the General Legal Council (GLC).

Speaking to Akoma FM’s Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the outspoken politician cum lawyer-backed the decision of NDC calling on the CJ to rescind his decision.



“As a lawyer, I can only appeal to CJ to rescind that decision. I can’t order him. I could only appeal in a respectful manner”, Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi pointed out.



“I’m nowhere near the CJ in terms of age and in practice. I can’t misbehave anywhere before our Justices”, the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s National Communications Officer soberly added.