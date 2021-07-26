Ayitikope Murder: Church members mourn pastor and wife

The pastor and his wife were allegedly murdered by unknown assailants

Source: GNA

Members of the Harmony with Jesus Ministry International have expressed disgust at the alleged murder of their founder and his wife by unknown assailants at their residence at Ayitikope in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region.

According to them, the recent development raised concerns about the security of residents in the area after similar happenings some few months ago.



Mr George Gbedema, an Elder of the Church, during a visit to the residence of the deceased on Sunday, called for calm among members.



“It came as a shock. It is very disturbing. Most of our members are demoralised but we take consolation from God in these difficult times," he told the Ghana News Agency.



Apostle Augustine Gbedema and his wife, Pastor Comfort Gbedema, were allegedly murdered by unknown assailants.



Some church members as well as members of the community remained emotionally unstable due to the sad incidence.



Mr Jerry Etse Agbo, the Assembly member, said: “It’s time for us to ensure that the needed justice is ensured and the perpetrators are found and brought to book."

Some chiefs and elders of the community who thronged the house to commiserate with the family appealed to the police to expedite processes to unravel the mystery behind the death of the couple.



Their lifeless bodies were discovered in an advanced state of decomposition with visible deep machete wounds on the throat of the pastor and other parts of his body.



The Pastor was found lying outside their bedroom, while his wife was in a supine position in the main sitting room of their four-bedroom apartment, with machete wounds on her body.



The Police at Akatsi have conveyed the bodies to the St. Paul's Hospital morgue for autopsy.



No arrest has yet been made.



Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah, the Akatsi South Municipal Chief Executive, who visited the crime scene on Sunday, assured residents of government's efforts in ensuring that the perpetrators were brought to book.