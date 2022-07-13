0
News

Ayorkor Botchwey attends Security Council high-level open debate in New York

Wed, 13 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has participated in the Security Council High-Level Open Debate on Strategic Communications in Peacekeeping Operations.

The debate, which was held under the chairmanship of Brazil, took place in New York, US, on Tuesday, 12 July 2022.

In her intervention, the Minister expressed concern about the significant increase in Misinformation, Disinformation and Hate speech activity (MDH) in peacekeeping settings, particularly on the African continent where 6 of the 12 Peacekeeping Missions in the world are hosted.

The Minister noted that as a country, Ghana, which is a pioneering and major Troop and Police Contributing Country (TPCC), supports all efforts to promote strategic communications as an important enabler and multiplier for the reduction of violence and the sustenance of peace.

Ms. Botchwey, also highlighted areas for deepening and embedding strategic communications in Peacekeeping Missions.

