Ayorkor Botchwey refutes claims of train carrying Ghanaians from Ukraine being attacked by Russians

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration

Russia invades Ukraine

Some Ghanaian students, nationals evacuated to neighbouring countries



Government committed to evacuation of all nationals in Ukraine, Ayorkor Botchwey



Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has refuted claims indicating that a train conveying some Ghanaian nationals from Ukraine to neighbouring countries was attacked by Russians.



This comes after Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa made the allegation in an interview on Accra-based TV3, stating that no Ghanaian on board the train was hurt.



Reacting to the claims at a press conference on Sunday, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey described the comments as false and must be disregarded, adding that it was rather unfortunate, especially given the current crisis in Ukraine.

“We wish to debunk the unsubstantiated reports such as the allegation that a bus or a train conveying some Ghanaians to the Eastern part of Ukraine was shot at,” she said.



“These are delicate times, let us all endeavour to stay clear of sensationalism and unconfirmed reports that will heighten tensions at this time…. We have parents and relatives of Ghanaians stuck in a war situation and the least we can do is not to play politics or to be sensational with news that is not confirmed. It is not right. We must stop it,” Ayorkor Botchwey advised.



Meanwhile, the minister further said although there still remains a number of Ghanaian nationals in Ukraine, government remains committed to working with its diplomatic ties to safely evacuate them.



“I can assure you that our diplomatic missions are working around the clock in a coordinated manner to secure the safety at all time of our citizens and their evacuation process,” Ayorkor Botchwey assured.