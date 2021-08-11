Ayutikope Murder: Pastor and Wife to be laid to rest August 21

File photo

Source: GNA

The mortal remains of late founder and leader of Harmony with Jesus Ministry International, Apostle Augustine Gbedema and his wife, Pastor Comfort Gbedema, would be interred on Saturday, August 21, after a short funeral service.

A solemn final funeral service for the repose of their souls shall be held by the Church the same day after collecting the bodies from the St Paul's hospital morgue at Akatsi, which will be preceded by internment.



It will be held at the Ayitikope Junior high school park in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region.



Mr George Gbedema, nephew of the deceased pastor and a member of the funeral planning committee, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, members from the clergy, church members, Gefia Zonal Council of Churches, and all sympathisers will be given the opportunity to pay their last respects to them.



Some non-denominational Christian activities will be held on Friday August 20, before the final burial service on Saturday.

Apostle Augustine Gbedema and his wife were discovered in their private residence at Ayitikope on July Saturday 24, a few days after they were allegedly murdered.



Chiefs and elders, as well as community leaders in the area have since been having a series of meetings to discuss issues of security in the area.



Meanwhile, Police sources say no arrest has been made as yet, but are picking strong intelligence that was not proper for public consumption now.