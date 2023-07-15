1
Menu
News

B.O.T Joins NDC donates GH¢ 6,000 to family of the late NDC deputy treasurer of Dormaa East

D1d04d6f 0dfe 4631 Ab8f 53878de52be2 The group making the presentation at the funeral

Sat, 15 Jul 2023 Source: b.o.t joins ndc platform

The volunteer group “B.O.T Joins NDC,” affiliated with the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has made a donation of GH¢ 6,000.00 to the family of the late Ansu Samuel.

This contribution according to the group is intended to support the final funeral rites of Samuel, also known as Sir Alaska, who served as the Deputy NDC Treasurer of the Dormaa East Constituency in the Bono Region, who died in motor accident.

Bernard Oduro Takyi, the Convener of the platform, stated that the donation was made possible through contributions from members of the group.

Takyi, a chartered economist by profession, mentioned that the presentation forms part of the alliance they have with the late NDC man.

"Alaska was part of us so if today he is no longer, we cannot turn our back to the family but rather we present this token to support the family and the funeral as well."

The gesture serves as the group’s support for the family and recognizes Sir Alaska’s dedication to the NDC’s course.

Source: b.o.t joins ndc platform
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court
Bawumia's campaign bus breaks down due to bad road
Sierra Leone topples Ghana to become West Africa’s most peaceful country
Anyidoho shames COP in leaked audio
More evidence of plot to oust Dampare pops up
Kwesi Pratt slams COP in leaked audio
Related Articles: