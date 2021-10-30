B-Phace and Lil Skid share new song ‘We Them Boys’ along with a video

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Enigmatic Belgium-based Ghanaian producer, B-Phace is back on sight with a new song, video and a feature from one of his previous collaborators, Lil Skid.

B-Phace’s ‘We Them Boys’ slots in as a mellow song from the super-producer who made good with Hip-Hop song ‘Black Jezes’ about a year ago. Augmenting his fascination with melody and trap this time around, he lets lose an uninterrupted rhythm that gives Lil Skid enough headspace to manoeuvre, landing in some nifty lines here and there.



On the video end of things, viewers are treated to an easy-going Cosmos Boakye directed video that highlights B-Phace’s arrival at Kotoka and a link up with his posse back at their base - an elegant apartment somewhere in the heart of Accra.

‘We Them Boys’ was self-produced under the pseudonym, DaBeatBad.



