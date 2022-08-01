3
B/R: 48-year-old man allegedly commits suicide at Kyeremasu Police cell

Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A 48-year-old man, Solomon Kyere has been found dead in calls at the Kyeremasu Police station in the Bono Region.

The man, who was being held in Police custody for assault and threat of harm, was invited by the Police on Tuesday, 27 July 2022 and detained.

His body was however found hanging in the cell's washroom, from the iron bars at the vent.

The man is reported to have used a nylon singlet he wore in custody, to tie his neck.

His body was found motionless by the counter NCO on duty, General Constable Abdulai Iddrisu Mohammed.

He was rushed to the Presbyterian Health Centre at Kyeremasu.

The man was subsequently referred to the Presbyterian Hospital at Dormaa Ahenkro, where he was pronounced dead.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Presbyterian Hospital Morgue for autopsy and preservation.

Investigations have also commenced into the incident.

