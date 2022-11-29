0
Menu
News

B/R: Philanthropist reshapes 15km Adadiem-Boakre roads in Jaman North

72359608 Enock Nyarko

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Some public-spirited residents of Jaman North District in the Bono Region with the help of a philanthropist have reshaped a number of roads in Adadientem, Boakre communities.

This is the first time that the roads are being rehabilitated by an individual.

The 15 kilometre road project which cost GHC15,000 was undertaken by Mr Enock Nyarko, Chief Executive Officer of Enock Nyarko Charity Foundation.

The CEO of the foundation hails from Jaman North District.

The initial works undertaken by the residents and Mr Nyarko, included the removal of boulders from the road using earth-moving vehicles and machines to make driving easy for all who ply the roads.

The situation of bad roads in the community has persisted for so many years and had not seen any improvements.

According to the residents, the poor nature of the roads has affected their day-to-day activities and their farm produce got destroyed during harvest season. They said they have also been complaining but nobody comes to their aid.

Speaking to newsmen, Mr Nyarko said the road works were his personal contribution to the development of the communities.

He was hopeful that a lot of people will engage in such acts of selflessness by helping their communities.

He added that residents should do their best to contribute their quota towards improving their community roads and security in the area.

In recognition of the excellent work, the residents sent a delegation to meet with Mr Nyarko to commend him for making the communities come alive.

The residents promised to support the course of the philanthropist in the communities since he has brought back joy to them

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana's likely starting XI against South Korea
Bawumia's previous commercial flight on Africa World Airlines
Hopeson Adorye speaks after losing job
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral