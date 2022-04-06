BBC Interview: Akufo-Addo was frank and spot on - Nana Akomea hails President

The Chief Executive Officer of State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for what he believes were brilliant submissions by the President in his interview with BBC's Peter Okowche.

BBC Interview



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says Ghana like any other country was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, hence the ailing economy in recent times.



He expounded that the current economic hardship facing Ghanaians is not a unique case because several economies including Nigeria and the United Kingdom are also in dire straits.



“The world is going through very difficult times. Ghana is no exception, Nigeria is no exception”



“There is no country in the world that has escaped the ravages of COVID-19. What you need to look at is the elements being put on the ground that looks beyond the Russia-Ukraine war”, he told BBC’s Peter Okowche.

“[the economy] has gone through very difficult times. I can quote statistics of the US and UK economies but they will not serve a purpose. It is a phenomenon that is going on which has made life difficult", he added.



He was very optimistic that Ghana will emerge stronger and better from this global crisis as his government is working around the clock to revamp the economy.



“In Ghana, the recovery programme we have is very credible and that is what is going to give us the opportunity to come out of this period a stronger economy, and it is that future we are looking at,” President Akufo-Addo stressed.



President Was Frank



Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Nana Akomea firmly opined that ''the President was frank'' in his interview.

He sided with the President on emphasizing how the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia/Ukraine conflict adversely impact Ghana's economy like every other country in the world.



Nana Akomea stressed the President was spot on saying "of course, government is not perfect. Government will make one or two mistakes but the economy is where it is because of COVID and the Russia/Ukraine conflict has also affected the oil prices. We all also know when the oil price goes up on the international market, it affects everything in this world. It affects everything in our country . . . last year, our deficit was about 12 percent. If your deficit is 12 percent, it's serious. In fact, by law, our deficit should not be more than 5 percent".



He was however certain, like the President, that there will be a massive economic recovery for Ghanaians.



