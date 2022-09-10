BE/R: 3 perish in Techiman accident, 2 in critical condition

The accident occurred at Nkaeso in Techiman, Bono East Region

Three persons have been confirmed dead in an accident at Nkaeso in Techiman, Bono East Region.

Two others are in critical condition following a head-on collision between a Matiz taxi and a Hyundai mini truck on Thursday, 8 September, 2022.



The Matiz taxi was travelling from Sunyani, towards Techiman, and while attempting to dodge a pothole, collided head-on with the Hyundai mini truck.



The Hyundai mini truck was also heading in the opposite direction towards Sunyani.

The driver of the taxi, survived but three passengers he was carrying, died.



The mini truck had just one passenger and the driver.



Both sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital.