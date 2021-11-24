BECE: Checkout guidelines for 2021 school selection

GES says school selection process will begin on November 29, 2021

BECE ended on Friday November 19, 2021

School selection will begin on November 29, 2021, GES



Infographics to help with smooth selection process has been released, GES



The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released infographics to aid parents and candidates of the just-ended Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) select their school of choice and have a smooth placement.







Here are 5 guidelines for the school selection process;

1. All SHS/SHTS/TVET institutions have been placed in 4 categories namely Category A, B,C and D







2. All candidates must choose their 1st to 5th choices from schools in Category A, B, and C in order of preference







3. Each choice must have a program and accommodation preference (Day or Boarding)

4. Candidates and parents should note that Category A schools can only be selected once and Category B schools can be selected twice. A candidate can select all 5 choices from Category C







5. Additionally candidates are to select a compulsory day as 6th choice from category D or choose boarding school from the list of schools in Appendix 3(of the 2021 schools register) as special boarding



