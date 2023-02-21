BECE: Don’t turn aggregate 35, 25 into a joke, it’s a national problem – Omane Boamah

Former Minister of Communications Dr Edward Omane Boamah

Former Minister of Communications Dr Edward Omane Boamah has called on the country’s stakeholders in education to reflect on the results of the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results instead of making jokes out of it.

This comes on the back of assertions by some parents and students who thronged the Regional Resolution Centre in Accra claiming to have obtained aggregates between 25 and 35.



Parents and their wards on Friday, 17 February 2023, stormed the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) hall in Accra, to have their wards who were not placed in schools of their choice, placed.



A parent who could not understand why her ward had not been placed in any of the schools of her choice spoke to Accra-based UTV.

She intimated that: “My daughter had aggregate 35 but didn’t get any of the schools of her choice. Another girl she went to school with who had aggregate 39 was placed in her first choice school. That’s why we’re here to effect the changes.



“My child said she really wrote the exams. Her private tutor is even surprised she got that aggregate. She choose Aburi Girls, Mfantsiman and Aggrey, she did not even get any of them.”



Reacting to this in a tweet, Sunday, 19 February 2023, the former Minister of Communications said: “Don’t turn the reported BECE aggregate 35, 25… into butt of jokes! Let’s pause, reflect and try to understand the root cause(s) of this worrying & immense national problem. #BECE”.