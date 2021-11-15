BECE: Male candidates dominating examination

BECE starts today, November 15

Source: GNA

Male candidates continue to dominate the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) with 287, 605 males writing this year’s examination as against 284, 289 females.

According to data from the West African Examination Council (WAEC), a total of 571, 894 candidates from 18, 028 schools across the country are expected to sit for the examination starting from tomorrow, Monday, November 15.



In 2020, out of a total of 531, 705 candidates, the females were 262, 286 against 269,419 males.



In 2019, out of 517, 331 candidates, there were 253, 729 females and 263, 602 males.



For 2018, the females were 246,529 against 263,295 males, totalling 509, 824.



The year 2017 was not different. A total of 226, 905 females wrote the examination against 241, 148 males.

The Ashanti Region, for a very long time, has been registering the highest number of candidates with males outnumbering the females.



In 2017, it had 47,702 males against 45,868 females. In 2018, the males were 54,487 as against 51,121. Similarly, there were 52,945 males and 51,516 females in 2019. A total of 54,025 males and 52,832 females in 2020. And in 2021, the males were 55,829 whereas the females were 55,603.



The case is different for Greater Accra Region, which records more females than males.



In this year’s examination, the Region (Greater Accra) registered 50,815 males and 54,824 females.



There were 45,172 males against 49,271 females in 2020.

Also, whereas 43,273 males were recorded in 2019, the females were 47,311.



In 2018, the male candidates stood at 42, 643 against 45,710 females.



The males in 2017 were 41,022 against 44,019 females.



Below is the regional breakdown for this year's examination:



Eastern Region, 28,475 males, 27, 455 females.

Central Region, 31,954 males and 31,773 females.



Western and Western North Regions will have 29,718 males and 28,598.



The Bono, Ahafo and Bono East Regions registered 27,138 males against 26,127 females.



A total of 21,871 males and 20,222 will represent the Volta and Oti Regions.



The Northern, North East and Savannah Regions will have 24,029 males and 20,809 females.

Upper East, 10,586 males and 11,530 females.



The Upper West Region, 7,290 males and 7,348 females.



According to WAEC, there will be 2,158 designated examination centres nationwide with a total of 20,124 invigilators, 2,158 supervisors and 1,853 assistant supervisors.