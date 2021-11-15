BECE: 'Most of the questions were in our mock exams' – Students react to first paper

• The 2021 BECE began today

• A total of 571,894 candidates are expected to sit for the exams



• WAEC has assured that the will no exam leakages for the BECE



Some Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates have expressed joy about the turn of events when they wrote their first paper on Monday November 15, 2021.



According to the students, most of the questions they saw were questions they were well acquainted with because they had come across them in their mock exams.



A mock exam is usually conducted for BECE candidates as a dress rehearsal for the main BECE.

Some candidates who spoke to GhanaWeb said they were confident about passing the paper with flying colors.



“It was manageable. It has been questions we have gone through which are also in the syllabus, so we have been taught and it was manageable. I know I have written what I have been taught and so I pray my paper will be in good hands so that I get the best grade,” one student said.



Another student also indicated that she wishes for fair marking of her examination script as that will enable her to secure her dream grade for the subject.



“It was okay for me because most of the questions appeared in our mock [exams] so I tried. I’m happy and trusting that my paper will go into good hands and then they’d mark and I’d do well,” she mentioned.



This year’s BECE commenced today Monday November 15, 2021 with students writing Social Studies and French respectively.

The exams will be written from today to Friday, November 19, 2021.



Per statistics from the Ghana Education Service (GES), a total, 571,894 final year JHS students are expected to sit for the exams across 2,158 examination centers in the country.



